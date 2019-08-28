City decides on which roads will be repaved first in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a bumpy journey. A multi-million dollar street repaving project will be begin soon in Birmingham and now we know exactly which streets will get some much needed attention.
The city of Birmingham approved an initial $3.6 million to begin road work in September.
Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods, split into 9 districts, each one with roads on the list to be repaved as part of Mayor Randall Woodfin’s neighborhood revitalization program.
“The Mayor has heard the residents say, ‘we want our roads repaved,’” said Birmingham Communications Director, Rick Journey.
Journey sent this list of locations crews will begin working on in September.
“So many potholes. It just a lot of areas that need to be replaced or fixed. Definitely repaving this road would be good for us,” said a driver.
According to Journey, it’s more than 11 miles of paving.
The $3.6 million contract, funded by tax dollars, is awarded to Midsouth Paving, Inc.
More than $14 million is dedicated to neighborhood revitalization.
How long the first wave of repaving will take depends on weather conditions, according to the city.
More work is scheduled for the spring.
