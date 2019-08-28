Cities continue fight against teen vaping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama's vaping law took effect just a few weeks ago.
Among other things, it requires the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to regulate e-cigarettes and vape products.
Supporters say too it helps protect teens. One of those is Vestavia City Councilor Kimberly Cook.
"I think that was an important step. We've got a long way to go," she said.
Just because the law is now on the books, Cook is not planning on slowing down.
“I’ve been talking to Representative Aderholt’s office because they’re sponsoring legislation, called the Scott Bill, which would place additional restrictions on the vaping industry,” said Cook.
Cook is also part of the councilor roundtable which brings together elected representatives from neighboring communities to talk about common issues.
One of those is vaping and e-cigarette use among teens. The roundtable was instrumental in each involved city passing resolutions supporting the state vaping legislation.
It could also help municipalities stay on the same page, with any future local vaping ordinances.
“If you do that in one community, but not in the others, then it’s going to have very little effect. If we could be united in doing that, it would have more effect,” said Cook.
However, more important than laws and regulations, Cook feels the most effective way to combat the problem starts at home.
“I think parent education is the most important. For kids hearing the truth about vaping early and also having parents who are supporting them in keeping themselves clean, keeping themselves off nicotine, I think is so important.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.