Chelsea makes plan for road improvements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders across our state have submitted a wish list of road projects to ensure that they get their share of the gas tax.
You will see that increase at the pump starting September 1..
All cities have to submit an annual transportation plan to ALDOT in the next few days. This is to give ALDOT an idea of what municipalities would do with the funds that they receive from the gas tax.
Chelsea as of now is set to receive just under fifty thousand dollars from Rebuild Alabama Funds. Their list includes about eight projects.
“We want to make sure that they realize we have a whole lot more projects on our plate then what this amount of money will cover,” said Mayor Tony Picklesimer.
Some of these projects, including the realignment of County Road 39 and County Road 47 in front of City Hall, are going to happen with or without the funding.
Other projects on the list are on the city’s radar to address long term issues. That includes replacing the bridge on Whisenhunt Road to accomodate more cars.
Not all of the projects on this list have a timeline. It will simply depend on when funding becomes available.
Projects on the list include:
- Shelby County Road 39 and County Road 47 intersection project
- Bridge replacement at Whisenhunt Road
- Repair, resurface and striping at Glenston Cottages
- Bridge/culvert upgrade at Liberty Road
- New connector road from Chesser Road to Shelby County Road 280
- Intersection realignment at Liberty Road and Shelby County 47
- New connector road from Chesser Drive to Shelby County Road 280
- Walking path from Shelby County 280 to U.S. 280 along Chesser Drive
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.