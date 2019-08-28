Cancer survivor gets big send-off for Disney wish

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A special send-off for one of the most loved, and most popular, child in Etowah County.
Tuesday a full police escort brought a stretch limousine to North Glencoe Baptist Church. Rozlyn Greene and her family were in the limousine. Police cars from ALEA, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, Glencoe Police and Southside Police surrounded the big white Ford Excursion stretch limousine.
You'll remember her big homecoming in Glencoe when she was released from Children's Hospital a few weeks ago.
Rozlyn has ALS, a rare form of childhood leukemia.
The group Magic Moments is sending Rozlyn and the rest of her family to Disney World tomorrow. Her father says Rozlyn has been before, but was too young to remember it.
Rozlyn got out of the limousine and was wheeled into the church in a wheelchair. Her immune system being low, Rozlyn was wearing a handkerchief. The send-off in the church sanctuary was brief, then she was brought back to the limousine.
"She's very very bashful and very shy, so she's very uncomfortable with all the attention, but she's excited. We've asked her a hundred times and she's ready to go," her father, Ben Greene, told WBRC.
Last Friday, students in numerous schools throughout Etowah County's three school systems wore orange, to honor Rozlyn. Glencoe High School's football team has small orange ribbons on their helmets.
Her father says the Greene family is grateful for the overwhelming support throughout the community.
