Burglary in Hoover stopped by victim who was armed

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover man turned the tables on an armed robbery suspect and stopped a crime.
Hoover police responded to 22 Inverness Center Parkway early Tuesday morning on a report of a robbery in progress. The victim told police he encountered a man inside of his work truck and was holding him at gunpoint.
The victim told police he opened the rear passenger door of his work truck and was startled by a man sitting in the front passenger seat.
Police say William Shadden was armed with a knife and demanded the victim give him money and keys to his truck. The victim tossed the keys to Shadden and then pulled out his concealed carry firearm and Shadden dropped the knife.
Several of the victim’s coworkers saw what happened and helped hold Shadden until police arrived.
Officers learned Shadden had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, including one for breaking into a vehicle in Jefferson County.
Shadden is charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and obstructing justice using false identity.
