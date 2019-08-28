Bessemer man, serving life in prison, to be freed after 35 years in prison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After 35 years in prison a Bessemer man will soon be free.
Alvin Kennard, 58, was serving life without parole under Alabama’s old three strikes law.
In 1979, he was charged with two counts of burglary first degree and grand larceny and received a three year suspended sentence. In 1983, he was charged and convicted of robbery in the first degree. He robbed a bakery of $50. Under Alabama’s old three strikes law he has been in prison since 1983 on a sentence of Life Without Parole.
Kennard told Judge David Carpenter, Circuit Court Judge for the Criminal Division, Jefferson County, Bessemer, he was taking responsibility for his past actions.
Wednesday morning Judge Carpenter sentenced Kennard to time served. The judge will file the paperwork with the Department of Corrections for Kennard’s release.
