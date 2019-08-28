Behind the Front: Emergency Management with Randy Pewitt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The hospital and university that make up the UAB sits in the heart of downtown Birmingham and is a blur of activity that sees tens of thousands of employees, students and visitors each day. UAB’s presence is reminiscent of a small city within itself and when a severe weather event impacts the area, many peoples’ well-being is at stake. Randy Pewitt, the Director of Emergency Management at UAB, sits down with JP-Dice to talk about what goes into organizing and executing severe weather plans and how to prepare for the unknown.