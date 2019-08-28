Behind the Front: Emergency Management with Randy Pewitt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The hospital and university that make up the UAB sits in the heart of downtown Birmingham and is a blur of activity that sees tens of thousands of employees, students and visitors each day. UAB’s presence is reminiscent of a small city within itself and when a severe weather event impacts the area, many peoples’ well-being is at stake. Randy Pewitt, the Director of Emergency Management at UAB, sits down with JP-Dice to talk about what goes into organizing and executing severe weather plans and how to prepare for the unknown.
This episode of Behind the Front is sponsored by Durante Home Exteriors. Click Here or Call: (205) 956-4110 to learn how Durante can help protect your home from the weather.
Subscribe to Behind the Front
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.