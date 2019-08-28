Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses out indefinitely after suffering knee injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama will be without its star middle linebacker indefinitely.
Head coach Nick Saban confirmed Dylan Moses is out indefinitely after suffering a knee injury that will require surgery.
Saban also addressed reports that running backs Najee Harris, Brian Robinson and other players are suspended for the first half of the season opener, saying the reports are “misinformation.” He added, “What happens with a team internally is a family decision and I’m not commenting.”
The loss of Moses is substantial to the Tide. The junior middle linebacker led the Crimson Tide with 86 tackles, including 10 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He was a second-team All-American and a Butkus Award finalist.
Redshirt sophomore Markail Benton and freshman Shane Lee are listed behind Moses on the depth chart. Benton played in 14 games in 2018 and recorded 14 tackles.
Saban said the loss of Moses will be a character check for the team.
Alabama and Duke kick off Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
