UAB professor reacts to Oklahoma opioid trial ruling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting local reaction after an Oklahoma judge ruled Johnson & Johnson pay over half a billion dollars for its role in the state’s opioid crisis.
The pharmaceutical company says it’ll fight that ruling.
UAB Professor of Medicine Dr. Stefan Kertesz said while the ruling was in favor of the plaintiffs, they got less than three percent of what they asked for.
He says this ruling could impact the outcomes of similar lawsuits in other states and counties.
“Right now, this case has happened, and everybody on both sides can look and say, ‘Wow. It’s possible to win this kind of case.’ But you might not win as much money as you’d hoped for. And that really could be a spur for both sides to begin negotiating a way out,” said Dr. Kertesz.
Dr. Kertesz says if plaintiff’s attorneys decide to sue individual doctors, which is already happening, that could mean more doctors are hesitant to continue prescribing opioids, which could leave many patients abandoned.
