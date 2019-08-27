Threat against Pelham school determined not to be credible

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have determined a threat made against a Pelham City School is not credible.
The Pelham Police Department launched an investigation after being made aware of the threat. According to authorities, they were able to determine the threat was not credible within hours of being notified.
Police have identified the child responsible for the post. Investigators have spoken with the child’s parents.
Authorities are determining with the juvenile court system what action will be taken against the child. Police say that there will be increased patrols at all of the schools.
