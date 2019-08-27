Staying hydrated protects athletes in practice and games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hot weather can forge a tough team and push athletes to their individual limits.
But they should still stay hydrated according to Dr. Deirdre Leaver-Dunn.
“A good rule of thumb is you should always drink to your thirst before, during and after activity,” said Dr. Leaver-Dunn.
Leaver-Dunn, director of the athletic training program at the University of Alabama, said high schools in our area are serving their athletes well by having certified athletic trainers monitoring practice and games.
High profile incidents and deaths involving football players elsewhere have made people sensitive to ensuring they’re properly hydrated. Players can sweat out a lot of water from bodies in practices and games.
Dunn suggests you monitor their weight before and practice as a way to determine how much water they’ve lost and needs to be replaced.
“This is the time of year when people are most concerned about hydration. You should be concerned about hydration the whole year,” Dunn concluded.
Fans can get dehydrated too. This was an issue for some people at Friday night’s Bryant and Central High School game here in Tuscaloosa.
Dunn believes they should be hydrated too at hot sporting events. Fans and athletes should drink things without a lot of sugar or caffeine.
