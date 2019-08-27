St. Clair County pastor charged in church fire dies before court appearance

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A pastor indicted for insurance fraud, arson, and criminal conspiracy has died before he was to appear in court.
Ricky Van Mitchell died of a heart attack at Grandview Hospital according to his attorney.
Mitchell was set to be in a St. Clair County courtroom Tuesday on a bond revocation hearing.
He and his wife Angela Mitchell were indicted after an investigation into a church fire on January 12, 2019. St. Clair County investigators determined the fire to be suspicious and suspected fraudulent insurance claims. The Mitchells turned themselves in on August 3, each with one count of insurance fraud 1st degree, arson 2nd degree and criminal conspiracy.
Mitchell served as pastor of Longview Institute and Emmanuel Fellowship Church in Riverside and he and his wife owned the building.
Heather Whitten, a former Pell City school teacher who was previously convicted of second degree rape, was also indicted and arrested for Arson 2nd degree and Criminal Conspiracy in relation to the fire. She was arrested on these charges on July 31.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.