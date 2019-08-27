Schedule for SIDELINE - August 30, 2019 - Week 1

Schedule for SIDELINE - August 30, 2019 - Week 1
WBRC Sideline (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | August 27, 2019 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 6:04 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.

Game of the Week: Jackson-Olin at Shades Valley

Game of the Week: Pell City at Calera

Hillcrest at Tuscaloosa County

Greene County at Central-Tuscaloosa

Gadsden City at Oxford

Ohatchee at White Plains

Chelsea at Briarwood

Cullman at Mortimer Jordan

Bessemer City at Spain Park

Paul Bryant at Minor

Leeds at John Carroll

Vestavia Hills at Homewood

Pinson Valley at Ramsay

Huffman at Ramsay

Locust Fork at Cleveland

J.B. Pennington at Susan Moore

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.