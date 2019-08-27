Northport hosting public hearing to discuss hotel project

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Northport scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
Officials hope to get input on a 104 room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. It could be built at the basketball court near Bridge Avenue and the Lurleen Wallace bridge.
The city hopes the project could create 35 permanent jobs and grow the city’s tax base.
“It’s going give us the ability hopefully long term if the deal actually works out to look at marketing not only other properties, but working with existing property owners and help clean that area up," Northport City Council President Jay Logan said.
He added that it’s a $15 million project.
