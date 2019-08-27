New Helena development could include a Chick-Fil-A

Helena, Alabama. (Source: WBRC Staff)
By WBRC Staff | August 27, 2019 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 3:19 PM

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena city leaders approved a new development for the city, and Mayor Mark Hall will know Wednesday if the development will include a Chick-Fil-A.

The project will be a seven-acre site at the intersection of CR 17 and 52. It could take one to two years to build.

The development approved Monday night will include several shops, possibly a new Chik-Fil-A, and is expected to bring $15-20 million annually to the city.

The city agreed to rebate a portion of future sales tax from the development to build a new road in the area.

