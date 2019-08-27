Murder warrant in Birmingham homicide, suspect already in jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers obtained a murder warrant against a 28-year-old man in a homicide investigation.
The victim was Johnny Wayne Mann from Montevallo. He was 44.
Authorities were called to the 900 block of 24th Street South on Tuesday, August 20 at 9:30 p.m. after reports of a person shot.
When police arrived, they found Mann suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Investigators say Cordarius Williams was in the Jefferson County Jail on an unrelated charge just prior to investigators obtaining the warrant in this homicide.
