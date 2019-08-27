Man arrested after investigators find a lot of drugs in two places in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Bessemer man is in jail on a $2,000,000 bond after investigators say they found a lot of drugs in two places in Jefferson County.
The Vice and Narcotics unit of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34 year old Rolando Antwain Williamson on August 22 for drug trafficking after a two year investigation.
Investigators served a search warrant on a home in the 1800 block of Arlington Avenue, and recovered approximately 100 pounds of marijuana, 133 grams of heroin, 540 grams of meth and 112 grams of cocaine. Investigators also served a search warrant at an apartment on Oaks Drive in Homewood, and found 50 pounds of marijuana, 130 grams of heroin and numerous handguns and rifles.
Williamson faces charges in the Birmingham and Bessemer divisions of Jefferson County. He has more charges pending.
