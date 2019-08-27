Man arrested after high-speed chase across 2 east Alabama counties

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in the Calhoun County Jail awaiting charges after he led authorities on a high speed chase, according to Sheriff’s deputies.
The chase began in east Gadsden when a detective unit tried to stop Dustin Strong who they say was driving recklessly.
They pursued Strong’s car through the parking lot of River Trace Shopping Center then got on Highway 431. Sheriff’s deputies from Calhoun and Etowah counties as well as Glencoe police joined the chase, which crossed the line from Etowah to Calhoun counties.
Calhoun County deputies tried twice to stop Strong’s car by laying down spikes.
Strong’s car went into Anniston and was stopped just past the McClellan turnoff when it went down an embankment. Authorities then chased him on foot.
Authorities say Strong held a knife to his own throat, but a Calhoun County deputy talked him down and he was arrested.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.