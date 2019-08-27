Man accused of shooting up Good Hope motorcycle club

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say shot multiple times into an occupied building in Good Hope Saturday night.
Deputies responded to the scene at the former motorcycle club in Good Hope after receiving a 911 call about an individual firing shots at people leaving the premises.
When they arrived, deputies were told Gregory Stuart Adams was earlier asked to leave the premises after he began arguing with members of the club. Some other members then began to leave, and that’s when they said Adams began shooting in their direction.
Those members say they took cover until the gunshots stopped.
The Sheriff’s department says Adams, soon after this happened, went to their office asking to speak with deputies and seek medical attention for injuries he allegedly received during the shooting incident.
Adams was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied building. Officials say other charges may be pending.
