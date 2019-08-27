Major changes coming to Hoover intersection

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A busy pair of intersections in Hoover are about to get a major reconfiguration, and there will be several other upgrades on that same stretch of road.
Those intersections are on Patton Chapel Road. They involve turning onto Chapel Lane or turning onto Preserve Parkway. The intersections are only a couple hundred feet apart.
“I’m not traffic engineer, but having two intersections this close together, really creates driver confusion,” said Hoover City Councilman John Lyda.
Lyda said he’s seen more than a few mix-ups.
“And creating one intersection out of those two is something we’ve wanted for a number of years,” he said.
The early stages of that work is already is underway. Instead of two traffic signals, there will be only one.
It’s a Jefferson County Project. The county is kicking in 10 percent of the money. Hoover is also paying for 10%. The Alabama Department of Transportation is picking up the remaining 80 percent.
“It will be much safer and updated, especially there at Gwin Elementary,” said County Commission President Jimmie Stephens.
In addition to the intersection work, the bridge over Patton Creek will be replaced. Parts of Patton Chapel will be widened. More sidewalks will also be added.
"Sidewalks are included for safety, and it will be a much needed improvement for that area,” said Stephens. “It’s been on the books for years. I think as long as I’ve been on the commission.”
Now that things are rolling, Stephens couldn’t be happier. Neither could Lyda, who lives nearby.
"Begin to see progress like this, we really get excited about it,” said Lyda.
The bidding process for the major road construction is expected to take place in September.
Once construction begins, the whole thing should take 24 to 30 months.
