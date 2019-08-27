Jackson-Olin HS senior is also a private in the US Army

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You look at Jackson-Olin High School senior Emaya Bass today and she is a lot different than the girl who had finished up her junior year in May three months ago. Bass spent her summer in Fort Sill, Oklahoma for Basic Training. Now, Bass is a private in the U.S. Army along with being a senior in high school.
“I completed what is called the split-off program,” said Bass. “I am more disciplined now, more mature, and I am in the best shape of my life. I am no longer the girl I was this time last year.”
Bass chose to attend basic training after completing her junior year with encouragement from her JROTC instructors, Marshall Thomas and Erma Jackson. She will continue her Advance Individual Training as a 68G, Patient Administration Specialist upon graduating from Jackson-Olin High School in May 2020.
Private Bass is also a four-year letterman basketball standout with the Mustangs and holds an academic honor distinction at the school.
