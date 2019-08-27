Hewitt-Trussville marching band is headed to the moon for its halftime performance

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Marching Husky Band practices everyday after school. the group has won best in class before and will march in April 2020 in the National Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington D.C. from honoring the 50-year anniversary of the lunar landing during its halftime performance of football games this season.
“Our show is called one giant leap,” said Hewitt-Trussville Band Director Scott Waid. “The song was arranged by Justin Williams, the Michael Buble version, and it incorporates jazz with high-steppers. The group has worked extremely hard to prepare for their performance every Friday this Fall.”
