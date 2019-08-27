Grits and Gouda: Purple Cauliflower and Broccoli Salad

Ingredients:
5 slices uncooked bacon
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 cups purple or white cauliflower tiny florets and chopped stems (about 1/2 of one small head)
4 cups broccoli tiny florets and chopped stems (about 2 crowns or 1/2 of one head)
3/4 cup golden raisins, raisins, or dried cranberries
1/2 cup chopped toasted, pistachios, pecans, or walnuts
3 tablespoons chopped red onion or green onions
Directions:
Slice bacon crosswise on a cutting board into 1/2-inch strips. (You can also cut with kitchen shears.) Cook in a nonstick skillet or cast iron skillet over medium-low heat 7 minutes or until crisp and brown, stirring occasionally. Drain on paper towels.
Combine mayo, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
Place cooked bacon, cauliflower, broccoli, raisins, nuts, and onion in a large bowl. Pour the mayo mixture over the salad and stir gently until completely coated. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes up to overnight.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.