Glass shattered, cars broken into at Center Point apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shattered glass covers a Center Point apartment complex parking lot on Park Brook Trail after someone broke into five cars.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is now investigating.
One victim says their wallet, along with social security card and passport were stolen.
One victim who spoke to us said his dog woke him up around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
When he looked out the window, he saw what was happening .
“We saw the guy. His body was inside the car. I said, ‘Oh my God!’ And then I started running down the stairs,” said one victim.
He said the suspect ran off.
He described the suspect as a young man wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
If you have any information, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
