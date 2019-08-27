FIRST ALERT: Scattered thunderstorms possible Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We saw some very beneficial rainfall yesterday with many locations recording over an inch of rain. We are starting the morning cloudy with scattered showers across the area. Temperatures are starting in the low to mid-70s. Most of the rain will likely diminish during the morning hours. We’ll likely see a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with some sunshine peaking through. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs approaching the upper 80s. We are looking at a 50 percent chance for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain today. Storms that form will likely develop in West Alabama and move to the east during the evening hours.
FIRST ALERT: A cold front will move through Alabama tonight and tomorrow. Ahead of the front, we’ll likely see thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail and heavy rain. Once the storms move through, drier air will move into North and Central Alabama starting tomorrow afternoon. Only a few storms are possible Wednesday south of I-20. Most of us will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky and breezy northerly winds at 10-15 mph.
NEXT BIG THING: Dry air will move into Alabama on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Thursday morning should feel refreshing with morning lows dipping into the low to mid-60s. Parts of North Alabama could wake up with lows in the upper 50s. It should feel very refreshing. Humidity levels will remain low Thursday and Friday afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s by the end of the week with plenty of sunshine.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: If you are planning outdoor activities this weekend, I wouldn’t cancel them due to the weather. Saturday is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the lower 90s. We’ll introduce a small chance for widely scattered storms Sunday with highs in the lower 90s. Best chance for rain will likely occur south of I-20. We will be monitoring Tropical Storm Dorian during this time frame as it moves into Florida. We still have high uncertainty as to what could happen with this system as it moves to the west.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The big story will be Tropical Storm Dorian over the next five to seven days. Dorian is slightly weaker this morning with sustained winds of 50 mph. It is approaching the Windward Islands, and it is expected to curve to the northwest closer to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. The latest guidance from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows Dorian moving just north and east of Hispaniola Wednesday evening as a strong tropical storm. If Dorian can avoid the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola, it could survive and maintain its core as it approaches the Bahamas. If this solution occurs, Florida will need to carefully watch Dorian as it could re-intensify. Models show many solutions afterwards, but several models hint this storm could make it into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico or stay off the East Coast of Florida by early next week. We really won’t know what will happen until Thursday when it interacts with land. We hope it interacts with the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola and completely dissipate the storm. Still too early to know if that will verify.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive the latest weather updates. You can get the latest information on storms that might develop and watch the tropics through the app.
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.