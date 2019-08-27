FIRST ALERT: Scattered thunderstorms possible Tuesday

TROPICAL UPDATE: The big story will be Tropical Storm Dorian over the next five to seven days. Dorian is slightly weaker this morning with sustained winds of 50 mph. It is approaching the Windward Islands, and it is expected to curve to the northwest closer to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. The latest guidance from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows Dorian moving just north and east of Hispaniola Wednesday evening as a strong tropical storm. If Dorian can avoid the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola, it could survive and maintain its core as it approaches the Bahamas. If this solution occurs, Florida will need to carefully watch Dorian as it could re-intensify. Models show many solutions afterwards, but several models hint this storm could make it into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico or stay off the East Coast of Florida by early next week. We really won’t know what will happen until Thursday when it interacts with land. We hope it interacts with the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola and completely dissipate the storm. Still too early to know if that will verify.