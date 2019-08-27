Etowah County Sheriff adding ‘In God We Trust’ to patrol cars

“If we get a call to the preacher’s house or to somebody who’s a non-believer, we’re going to get there in same speed. We’re not going to treat anybody any differently,” Horton says. “And a lot of times, especially in what we do, we pray on our way to calls where there’s been domestic violence or there might be an active shooter, and our faith in God a lot of times sustains us and sustains these deputies.”