Etowah County Sheriff adding ‘In God We Trust’ to patrol cars

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - When Jonathon Horton became Sheriff of Etowah County, he introduced a new striping package for his patrol cars--the same green and white colors, but a different font.
But an important part of the design he requested was given to him on the house: the words "In God We Trust."
Horton rolled out the phrase in a low-key manner. He says it’s added gradually as the department replaces its vehicles. There are now 22 Ford Explorers, Dodge Chargers and other vehicles--including the office’s new Ford E-350 van that’s used on litter detail--that bear the phrase.
Horton says he’s been wanting to do it long before he was sworn in as Sheriff this year--as far back as ten years ago, when he became police chief of Glencoe.
“Being the chief of police of a city and having to go through councilmen, and things of that nature, having the ability to make that decision was something that was just important for me to do,” Horton said.
"I'm just blessed that we were able to do it, and just as important is, it didn't cost us anything," he added. Horton says the vendor, 911 Solutions, added the "In God We Trust" lettering, decals and labor, free of charge, so no one would complain taxpayer money was used.
The practice of putting "In God We Trust" on patrol cars has been going on nationwide, especially in Texas, where the Freedom From Religion Foundation and the Texas attorney general have been doing battle over the practice.
The phrase was allowed on money and adopted as the national motto since 1956 when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a law making it so.
In an article that mostly praised the use of the phrase on patrol cars, the Law Enforcement Today website published a letter complaining about the practice.
“It’s a clear violation of the separation of church and state. It’s offensive to me and because it’s offensive to me, it’s obviously offensive to others and it needs to be removed,” the letter said.
“It devalues the police. It devalues what they stand for. It shows they only protect people who also share their same warped beliefs,” the letter continued.
Horton, however, says he’s heard no complaints about it, and that it’s barely even gotten any attention.
“If we get a call to the preacher’s house or to somebody who’s a non-believer, we’re going to get there in same speed. We’re not going to treat anybody any differently,” Horton says. “And a lot of times, especially in what we do, we pray on our way to calls where there’s been domestic violence or there might be an active shooter, and our faith in God a lot of times sustains us and sustains these deputies.”
