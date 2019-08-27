The City of Tuscaloosa working to address sewer spill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa notified WBRC about a sanitary sewage spill that happened around 10:30 Monday morning.
We’re told clean-up is underway. The city has not said how much sewage was spilled.
The spill happened in the 4000 block of Kalousa Avenue. That’s an industrial area near a city water treatment plant and Phifer Wire.
The spill has the potential to reach a storm drain near Cribbs Mills Creek according to a city press release. The area that is affected will be cleaned and disinfected.
Signage should be in place that warns people to avoid the water in contaminated areas and to follow instructions listed on warning signs.
There’s no threat of the spill impacting tap water. Tap water and wastewater are two different systems.
