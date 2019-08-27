Birmingham police looking at new brand of body cameras

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham city council’s budget and financed committee approved a bid Monday for new body cameras for the Birmingham Police Department.
The matter now goes before the full council. The cameras will cost just over $150,000.
Chief Patrick Smith says this will help streamline the department’s technology as they build their new real time crime center. The cameras will also automatically start recording in certain situations.
“Remote activation of the body warn camera. And also, just several features of certain times when it will automatically activate itself,” said Smith. “What we’re trying to do is to integrate all of our systems together so that all of our technology will work together.”
