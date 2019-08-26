UAB study on unhealthy eating habits and depression in teens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You are what you eat may be true when it comes to young people. Teens who eat foods with high levels of sodium and low levels of potassium are more likely to develop symptoms of depression, according to a new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
UAB doctors say the study showed the need to pay attention to what children are eating.
“Interventions are needed to ensure adolescents are receiving proper nutrition to decrease their risk of depression,” said Sylvie Mrug, Ph.D., chair of the UAB Department of Psychology. “Food such as fruits, vegetables and yogurt contain low of levels of sodium and high amounts of potassium and should be encouraged as part of a teen’s daily diet.”
Paul Sanders, M.D., professor in the UAB School of Medicine, recommends teens avoid highly processed foods, including fast food.
