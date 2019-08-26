Shooting in Pell City believed to be caused by family dispute

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been charged for a shooting Sunday night in Pell City.
Authorities say 39-year-old Michael Lee Griffith was treated at the scene and transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital and later UAB for a gunshot wound. The suspect, who has not been named, is charged with attempted murder.
It is believed the shooting was a result of a family dispute.
Authorities responded to the 1700 block of 19th Street South on Sunday around 7 p.m. in reference to a call of stolen property. As responding officers were en route, more information was dispatched that shots had been fired at the location.
Responding officers discovered the victim lying on the ground and immediately took the suspect into custody.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.