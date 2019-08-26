Rumors of gunshots led to Bryant-Central football game being called

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent Mike Daria says a gun was found in the parking lot during Bryant’s football game against Central Friday night.
No shots were fired, but rumors of that led to many people trying to flee the stadium.
Daria said those involved with the gun were not Tuscaloosa City School students. He left it up to police to identify them.
Counselors were at the school today talking with students about their feelings and concerns. Daria said the incident could results in the changing their procedures. He didn’t specify what those changes were.
