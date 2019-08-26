Rain and cool temperatures likely Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday! You'll want to grab the rain gear before you walk out the door today. We are tracking widespread light to moderate showers across North and Central Alabama this morning. Most of the moisture continues to spread to the east-northeast. Roads will likely be wet so slow down your commute, and make sure your lights are on when it is raining. Temperatures are starting in the lower 70s, and we are not expecting the temperatures to climb significantly this afternoon. High temperatures will likely warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Severe weather is not expected today, but some of the rain that falls could be heavy at times. Flash flooding will be the primary concern for today and tomorrow. Winds will be breezy at times from the southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches through Tuesday evening across most of Central Alabama. Be mindful to never drive through flooded areas. You never know how deep the water could be or if the road beneath the water is washed out. Turn around, don’t drown. If flash flooding is occurring, you’ll be notified through our WBRC FIRST ALERT Weather App. Rain will be off an on at times. Rain chances will begin to decrease across the area late this evening.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms will be possible again Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures are expected to be a little warmer tomorrow thanks to some sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s with a 50 percent chance for scattered storms. A few storms that form could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is drier and slightly cooler air moving in Thursday morning. With dry air in place, morning low temperatures will be cooler. We’ll likely see lows Thursday and Friday morning in the low to mid-60s. It should feel very refreshing. We’ll end the work week with plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 90s. With low humidity in place, it won’t feel too bad during the afternoon hours. Next Weekend: Rain chances look to increase as southerly winds bring moisture across the area Saturday into Sunday. Sunday could be our wettest day with rain chances going up around 40 percent. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
TROPICS: We continue to watch Tropical Storm Dorian that is moving closer to the Leeward Islands. The storm is very small so it doesn’t take a lot of outside forces to greatly intensify or weaken it. It has a small chance of becoming a Category 1 hurricane before it interacts with Hispaniola. Once it interacts with land, it is expected to be significantly weaker as it moves to the northwest towards southern Florida. We’ll have to watch to see if this system survives by the end of the week. We will have to see if it impacts Florida or somehow moves into the Gulf. For now, there is a lot of uncertainty with Dorian.
We are also watching a tropical disturbance off the Atlantic coast that has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in a few days. It is expected to move away from the United States and won’t impact us. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather information.Stay dry on this rainy Monday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.