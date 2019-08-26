Rain and cool temperatures likely Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday! You'll want to grab the rain gear before you walk out the door today. We are tracking widespread light to moderate showers across North and Central Alabama this morning. Most of the moisture continues to spread to the east-northeast. Roads will likely be wet so slow down your commute, and make sure your lights are on when it is raining. Temperatures are starting in the lower 70s, and we are not expecting the temperatures to climb significantly this afternoon. High temperatures will likely warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Severe weather is not expected today, but some of the rain that falls could be heavy at times. Flash flooding will be the primary concern for today and tomorrow. Winds will be breezy at times from the southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.