Montevallo works with commission on new comprehensive plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Montevallo is working on a new vision for the city, and they want the communities input.
The city is going to be working with the Regional Planning Commission. They are setting dates for community meetings where you can come and give your opinion on Montevallo’s direction.
The commission provides tools and strategic plans to help cities move forward - all while getting the public’s goals for the future of their city.
Mayor Holli Cost says she is excited to meet with the commission to lay out what the next year of this planning process will look like. She hopes that the community will join the city in planning the future of Montevallo.
“My hope is that through this process we get a broad variety to come in and give us their voice and their vision,” says Cost.
It is about a year long process. So this time next year, he hopes to have a new 5-to-10-year plan in their hands ready to put it in plac
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.