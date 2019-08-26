Man wanted for capital murder in Grayson Valley turns himself in

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A capital murder suspect has turned himself in to Jefferson County authorities.
Zachery Durante Danner, 22, was wanted in connection with murder and attempted murder in the Grayson Valley community.
The shootings happened Thursday during a robbery in the 5400 block of Nottingham Drive.
Danner is being held on a $100,000 bond for the capital murder charge and a $60,000 bond for the attempted murder charge.
Kendall Bernard Banks, 25, has also been charged with capital murder and attempted murder for his involvement in fatal double shooting.
Authorities say the Banks and Danner were invited to the home. Once the suspects entered the home, police say a domestic dispute happened. hen a robbery.
Michael James Moore, 35, and his wife were shot. Both were taken to an area hospital. Michael Moore died. His wife is listed in serious condition.
