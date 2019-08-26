Have you picked up your Alabama-themed Big Bo Box yet?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you want your box of chicken to have your team on it, we have some good news.
Bojangles has released its newly designed Big Bo Boxes to celebrate 10 of the South’s favorite football teams.
The team’s included are Alabama, Clemson, East Tennessee State, Georgia, James Madison, South Carolina, Virginia, Western Carolian, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans.
The new Big Bo Box comes with any 8-, 10- or 20-piece tailgate special, which includes your choice of home-style fixin’s, biscuits, ice tea and all the cups, plates and utensils your tailgate needs.
“Kicking off with our hometown team was a great test last year,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer for Bojangles’. “It’s even more exciting to expand to a new NFL market for the 2019-2020 season and feature some of the top college football programs in the nation, such as the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. These new boxes allow fans to not just throw a tailgate but own the tailgate with Bojangles.”
