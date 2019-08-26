Grown and Greek Weekend takes over the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Grown, Greek and giving back; a fun-filled weekend for members of the Divine 9 in Birmingham and surrounding areas.
The Divine 9 is a group of historically Black Greek Letter organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
“There are over 2.5 million members of the the Divine 9, which encompasses 9 organizations. Even though we wear separate letters- like I’m a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, there are three other female organizations and five male organizations. When we come together, we represent in different colors, but we’re all a part of a governing body that’s all about philanthropy and giving back,” said radio personality and organizer DJ Chocolate.
They all came together on Saturday for the 2nd annual Grown and Greek Weekend to celebrate black Greek culture.
The weekend was packed with community empowerment events.
“We had a community forward luncheon. It brought together members of the public and private sector. We sat down over lunch and talked about the issues in the community. We wanted to come up with not only discussion topics but also solutions for making out community better,” said DJ Chocolate.
The events ended Sunday night with a pop-up shop in Ensley. There was live music, food, merchandise and a great time.
Organizers say they plan to make next year’s event bigger and better.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.