Gadsden resident has plan to prevent “trickle weeks” at Noccalula Falls

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Long periods without rain always cause problems at Gadsden's biggest tourist attraction.
But a resident has a plan to change that.
Gadsden's Noccalula Falls, shrinks to a trickle when its feeder creek, Black Creek, dries up during a drought.
Al Sanders has a plan to save water, to release during times like these.
The water would be saved in a reservoir and also re-cycled through a series of pipes leading from the gorge to the reservoir.
He says it could even make green energy.
"Go across the falls, down the gorge, be picked up, brought back and put in the reservoir, and it would just cycle. It would run forever, and the only loss would be evaporation loss," Sanders told us while pointing to a chart made from an aerial photo.
Sanders has been pitching the idea for years, but the Gadsden City Council has taken interest in it recently.
One council member, Jason Wilson, expressed interest in applying for a grant from Alabama Power.
Tuesday, Sanders will meet with Gadsden’s city engineer to discuss his idea.
