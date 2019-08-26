Family speaks out on domestic dispute that left father dead and son critically injured

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A father is dead, his 12-year old son is in critical condition following a shooting at their home on Barberry Lane in Toney yesterday afternoon.
Linda and Rick McNamara tell us their son, 43-year-old Chad Wanca died from a gunshot wound at Huntsville Hospital. His 12-year-old son, Hunter Wanca, is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at UAB. The McNamara’s confirm to WAFF-48 News that their 16-year-old grandson is charged with murder and attempted murder. He’s currently in the Madison County jail. Madison County Investigators aren’t releasing his name because he’s a juvenile.
“I’m going to the hospital. I hope I’ll be able to get in and see my grandson. I’d like to go to the jail as well and see my other grandson. I want to talk to him. I don’t know where his head is at. I love my grandsons. I love them both,” said Linda McNamara.
