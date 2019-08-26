Concerns raised over flooding around the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People around the BJCC were sent scrambling to higher ground after 9th Ave. N. flooded on Saturday.
City leaders, ALDOT, and the head of the BJCC all told WBRC Fox6 News that there was a lot of rain in a short amount of time. From what they can see, the interstate construction did not contribute to the flooding.
It was shocking to see so much rain flooded the streets near the BJCC. There has been ongoing construction work with the 59/20 Bridge project. Now the early work has begun on the new football stadium.
Birmingham’s Public Works checked the drains on Sunday. They found they were not blocked by any construction or vegetation debris.
A spokeswoman for ALDOT said construction of the bridge project was not to blame. The head of the BJCC added the stadium was not to blame.
Still, a BJCC Board member said it’s something they need to look at.
“It is something we will have to address. We will have to look at that infrastructure again and make sure everything is sufficient,” said Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commission President and BJCC Board member.
City leaders estimate more than four inches of rain fell within 45 minutes at two locations. They say this caused the problem.
However, Commissioner Stephens wants to know if there is something the BJCC or the city can do to prevent it from happening again.
