City of Tuscaloosa approves location for new fire station

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa will spend more than $2 million to pay for a property just approved for a brand new fire station.
The new fire station will utilize an old car dealership property on 3200 Greensboro Avenue.
Tuscaloosa’s Fire Chief Randy Smith believes it could be a big game changer in their business of saving lives and property.
Smith said data collected by the Department of Transportation shows the railroad tracks south of Greensboro Ave. are blocked 37 times a day. That can be anywhere from three to six hours a day.
He believes the new fire station will not only improve response times in the area, but relieve some of the load from the other two fire stations close to it.
“By placing this truck on the south side of the tracks. One it will allow us to make those six minute times in those areas. It will not only allow us to get there faster for fires, but also for medical calls,” said Smith.
Smith also said their logistics center, fire marshal’s office, EMS division, fleet service and training center will all be moved to this one facility.
