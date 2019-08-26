1918 Catering: Game Day Nachos

Game Day Nachos
Ingredients:
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 lb. ground beef
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tbsp. taco seasoning
kosher salt
1 (15-oz.) can refried beans
1/4 c. water
1 large bag tortilla chips
2 c. shredded cheddar
2 c. Shredded Monterey jack
1/2 c. pickled jalapeños
1 (15-oz.) can black beans, drained
For topping:
1 avocado, diced
1 large tomato, diced
1/4 c. thinly sliced green onions
1/4 c. fresh cilantro leaves (optional)
Sour cream, for drizzling
Hot sauce, for drizzling
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 425º and line a large baking sheet with foil. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes, then add ground beef and cook until no longer pink, 6 minutes more. Drain fat.
2. Add garlic and taco seasoning and season with salt. Cook until meat is well browned and slightly crispy, 5 minutes more. Add refried beans and water to skillet and stir until combined.
3. Add half the tortilla chips and top with beef-bean mixture, half the cheese, half the black beans, and half the pickled jalapeños. Repeat one more layer.
4. Bake until cheese is melty, 15 minutes.
5. Scatter with tomato, avocado and green onions. Drizzle with sour cream and hot sauce.
