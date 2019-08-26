Birmingham police search for missing 11-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking the public to look for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.
Valajia Wade is 4′ 5″ tall and weighs 85 pounds.
Wade was last seen around 7:11 p.m. on Sunday, near her home in the 2500 block of St. Charles Avenue. She was wearing a white dress with multiple designs and brown sandals. She also wears her hair in a ponytail.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts please call Birmingham Police at 205-297-8488 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
