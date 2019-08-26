Birmingham police: don’t leave your valuables in your car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are concerned too many folks are leaving their weapons and valuables in their cars, and thieves are taking advantage.
Detectives said a lot of crimes are considered “crimes of opportunity”, meaning if thieves see what you have, they may try and break in and get it.
Officers said follow this advice to help better protect yourself and your things:
- Any valuables you don't plan to take into an event, such as a purse or electronic device, leave them at home.
-Make a better effort to secure your weapons in the proper location.
-Refrain from parking in dark, unlit areas.
-Never leave a car running and unattended, especially with valuables inside.
