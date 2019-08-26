Beauregard community comes together for first football game after deadly tornadoes

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Leaving it all on the field is the theme for Beauregard High School’s first home football game after tornadoes tore through the community killing 23 people in March.
The number 23 is one the football team did not want people to forget, so they wore it on their helmets.
Students were in good spirits about kicking off the 2019 football season and confident in their team.
“We’re excited now that we are seniors, we’re so excited," said one Beauregard high school student.
“Tonight, we are going to win. we’re gong to do everything we can I’m pumped for this new season just like I was last year and the year before that we won the state,” said another student showing his school spirit.
They also reflect on the times everyone had hit rock bottom.
“Everybody had somebody that was affected, and nobody knew what to do at the time but we all pulled through we came together and we are stronger than ever now,” said another student.
“Well, I’ve seen multiple people go through tragedies with this tornado and I’m just happy to see them being happy. We are all just supporting each other, supporting our friends, so this football season is going to make us all happy if we go to the state championship,” one Beauregard High School student said.
Beauregard High School’s Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach and her team say they are happy to see how much love and support they have had as families continue to pick up the pieces from the deadly storm that hit Lee County.
“We’re rebuilding and we are re-building from March and we have so many families that still are and it’s very comforting to know that people still remember what happened in March and still want to be good to us knowing how much our community went through,” said the coach.
“I’m really looking forward to my last year cheering to lead a great team and I’m really honored to be on this team after everything that’s happened with our community," said a Beauregard High School cheerleader.
And students expressed how important it is for everyone to stick together and what better way to do that than with a little football?
“The importance about tonight is bringing back our family. Our whole school and our community, we are like family, we are so close to each other and we all love each other and cherish each moment that we have with each other on the field off the field winning or losing,” said another student.
