Be prepared, with this week’s Work Week Forecast.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the last full week of August and Wes Wyatt has you covered with the work week forecast. We’ve has some wet weather over the last few days, which has certainly helped some drought areas in our state.
We will continue the rainy pattern into Monday morning, so check in with the Good Day Alabama crew to prepare for your drive in to work.
The rain chance remains for Tuesday as well as Wednesday.
The Next Big Thing will be drier weather starting on Thursday. Thursday and Friday will be the ideal days for any outdoor activities.
Tropical storm Dorian is developing out in the Atlantic and WBRC First Alert Meteorologists will keep an eye out for that storm. It’s expected to weaken as it approaches Puerto Rico.
