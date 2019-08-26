Arrest made following rape at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have a suspect in custody for the Sunday morning rape of a Tuscaloosa woman.
According to the authorities, the victim reported that she was raped on Sunday around 4:40 a.m. The rape happened in a breezeway at Campus Evolution Village.
The victim was able to describe the suspect and authorities interviewed witnesses at the scene. The suspect was located and interviewed Monday afternoon.
Police have arrested 24-year-old Tereza Demone Jones for First Degree Rape. Jones is from Demopolis, Al.
Authorities say they have “reason to believe that Jones may be a repeat offender.” They are asking that anyone who has information about inappropriate sexual behavior or assaults involving the suspect to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.