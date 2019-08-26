Alabama’s spinal screening program benefits one Calera family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is one of 15 states that still mandates a spinal screening program in public schools for students ages 11-14. The free program benefited the Atchison family in Calera, AL when the screening helped diagnose Zach Atchison with scoliosis, late in the school year 2017-2018.
“We were completely caught off guard. We did not know, we had no reason to suspect anything,” said Amy Atchison, Zach’s mom. “He was seen in a screening process that’s done in the public school system for scoliosis and we got a letter that they saw something and we should follow up.”
The Atchison’s did just that and in July of 2019 Zach underwent a procedure to fix his back in New York City. He is now back at school and playing in the school band.
In 1984 the state of Alabama legislated the public school screening program for students ages 11-14 years old, Alabama is one of 15 states with the mandate.
