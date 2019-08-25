Sunday Morning Weather

Rain will be widespread through Monday with rain, heavy at times, still likely with the slow moving thunderstorms which will continue to bring the threat for localized flooding enhanced by the drought in many areas where the soil is still hard and dry so heavy rains which do occur will lead to rapid runoff until the moisture begins to saturate the grounds. With the added cloud cover and rain, however, afternoon high temperatures will be a degree or two below normal highs around 90 this afternoon and again Monday. Humidity levels will remain high.