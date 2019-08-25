Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today’s weather picture remains basically the same and the active, rainy weather pattern is likely to continue through the first half of the week. As the front which is draped across Central Alabama continues to weaken, the onshore wind flow will become the most active weather player as moist and generally unstable air flows in from the Gulf spawning afternoon showers and thunderstorms which will spread from southwest to northeast during the day.
Rain will be widespread through Monday with rain, heavy at times, still likely with the slow moving thunderstorms which will continue to bring the threat for localized flooding enhanced by the drought in many areas where the soil is still hard and dry so heavy rains which do occur will lead to rapid runoff until the moisture begins to saturate the grounds. With the added cloud cover and rain, however, afternoon high temperatures will be a degree or two below normal highs around 90 this afternoon and again Monday. Humidity levels will remain high.
A brief punch of drier air will move in by early Tuesday which will reduce rain coverage but rain chances rise again by the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The front should pass through the area Wednesday and a much drier air mass will overspread the region pushing the higher rain chances to the south and east. Abundant sunshine will still warm temperatures above 90 in the afternoon with overnight lows noticeably cooler Thursday and Friday morning.
As for The Tropics, Dorian is now a Tropical Storm and is moving steadily west with Maximum Sustained Winds of 40 mph. Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches will likely be issued for the Lesser Antilles Islands later today.
