82-year-old Shelby County volunteer gets recognition from Ivey, White House

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - She is a highly decorated volunteer who has been recognized by the state and the White House for her selflessness. Faye LaCagnina is 82-years young and she still volunteers five days a week for six hours every day.
Mrs. LaCagnina works at Shelby Baptist and she says she is so grateful to volunteer. “To tell you the truth when I get up in the morning the first thing I do is say ‘Thank you God for this day. Give me someone that I can make smile today or feel good about themselves',” she explains.
She escorts patients to and from the waiting room to the consultation room where they meet with the doctor. She also makes everyone in the waiting room coffee, and prefers to hand deliver it to them.
LaCagnina also pays close attention to patients’ birthdays. She said, “I make sure in my bag I have birthday cards and I write them a birthday card and give them a birthday card while they’re waiting to go back for their procedure, and they think that is the greatest in the world."
Everywhere LaCagnina goes she adds a special touch drawing hearts on the card with patients’ names on them, even adding flowers and plants to the waiting room. “Because I didn’t want it to be so drab,” she states.
LaCagnina said, “It’s 20,000 hours that I just enjoy doing.” She has been recognized for helping our veterans, the hungry, the less fortunate, the sick, and the elderly.
LaCagnina has received the Veterans Spirit Award, Seven Seals Award and Leader Award in the Commanders Club, and she is a recipient of the Gold and Veterans Lifetime Award. Previously, she received the Compassion Volunteer Award at Shelby Baptist Medical Center during Volunteer Appreciation Week.
LaCagnina said she prays with patients and reads the Bible. She said her job is not finished until she knows they are okay.
LaCagnina said, “That’s the best pay that you could ever receive in a job is satisfaction knowing that I have been kind to someone or gave them a little happiness, and that’s my pay.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.