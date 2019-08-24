State of Alabama looks to give you back YOUR property, cash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Treasurer is holding hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed property that could belong to you.
There is more than $870 million worth of unclaimed property including cash and items like pictures, medals, and jewelry. These items can come from places like security deposits, uncashed payroll checks and deposit boxes.
“And then we hold it almost forever until we hear something from then,” said State Treasurer John McMillan.
The state holds physical objects for two years before selling them. The money from the sell goes to the person once they claim it.
“We can only hold it for a period of time just due to the limitations of the space," said Chad Wright, the director of unclaimed property.
Wright said they keep items like military memorabilia. He said the state reaches out to someone through a postcard once they first receive someone’s property.
Here is the worth of unclaimed property in each county:
You can check to see if you have any unclaimed property here.
